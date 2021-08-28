Face coverings required at Syracuse city community centers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs announced on Saturday that face coverings are now required to be worn by staff and patrons at the city community centers, effective immediately.

Officials say this comes as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the nation and locally and the face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status.

“These neighborhood centers are used regularly by people of all ages but especially seniors and youth. We want to ensure the City of Syracuse continues to take measures to protect the health and well-being of all of our employees and the people that we serve,” said Julie LaFave, commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs.

The Parks department operates six neighborhood community centers:

Bob Cecile Community Center at 174 W. Seneca Turnpike, 13205

Lou Bova Butternut Community Center at Schiller Park, 223 Whitwell Dr., 13203

Magnarelli Community Center at 2308 Grant Blvd., 13208

Seals Community Center at Kirk Park, 300 W. Borden Ave, 13205

Wilson Community Center at 1117 S. McBride St., 13202

Westmoreland Community Center at 130 Westmoreland Ave, 13224

Officials said mask wearing is recommended in all other city buildings.