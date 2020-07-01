Face masks required at Hancock International Airport

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Effective Thursday, all airlines that serve Hancock International Airport will require passengers to wear facial coverings. Travelers are asked to reach out directly to your airline for specific details regarding their facial covering policy.
