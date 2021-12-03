Facebook group calling for help, so kids can have a Merry Christmas

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A Facebook group that helps the Central New York Community, is now asking the community for help this Christmas.

Pay it Forward CNY has close to 16,000 members. Jennifer Hritsko is an administrator for the page. She helps gathers names for families who need help, and organizes the drop offs for Christmas and other holidays. She said this Christmas, she’s not getting as many donations. “It’s definitely slow, I mean we’re making progress but we have a lot of stuff for younger kids and not the older group.”

She said currently, there are 84 children who need help and about 30 people lined up to help make these kids happy. “It helps parents to be able to focus on their bills and grocery expenses over making sure their kids have something on Christmas morning and that’s where we come in to play.”

She says they need everything from toys, to food, to clothes. For Jen, it’s rewarding. “It’s amazing to see the pictures that they send us and the parents that send us pictures and all the kids are smiling and they’re wearing what could be the onesie pajamas, or their makeup and all that stuff, it’s really nice.”

To donate, you can message Pay it Forward CNY.