Facebook Launches Voter Information Center

Just in time for the election, the team at Facebook has created a voting information center to provide information, tools and voter registration practices state by state.

The goal is to not only educate voters across the country but to help register 4 million voters this year, Facebook’s Emily Dalton says. Facebook says they will provide verified local election authorities with announcements and changes to the voting process as well among other things.

To learn more about this year’s election and how Facebook can educate you, visit Facebook.com/VotingInfoCenter.