Facing elimination, Auburn Doubledays praise effort to save minor league ball

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Auburn Doubledays General Manager Bob Scarbrough is praising Congressional efforts to save 42 minor league franchises from potential elimination.

The bipartisan Congressional effort called the “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force” is being led by Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA) and David McKinley (R-WV). 104 other Representatives including Anthony Brindisi, Elise Stefanik, John Katko, and Tom Reed have also signed on.

In a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the task force is requesting the league to “strongly reconsider its proposed course.”

A reported plan from Major League Baseball (MLB) would cut down the number of franchises that share an affiliation with a major league club and reassign them to a new lower-caliber independent league.

“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” said Auburn Doubledays General Manager Bob Scarbrough.

The 42 teams up for elimination in the plan represent nearly one-quarter of all minor league teams around the country and include the Auburn Doubledays, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Batavia Muckdogs and the Staten Island Yankees.

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” said Scarbrough.

The Doubledays plan to start their 2020 season as normal.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9