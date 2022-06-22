VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation is building something new down the road from the Turning Stone Casino. The construction isn’t for guests, it’s for workers.

Between August and September, work will be completed on the Villages at Stony Creek.

Vice President of Human Resources, Dana Sovocool, said: “We have talked to many people who have said, ‘I’d love to move there, or I’m living in Syracuse but it’s just too far of a drive,’ and they’ve said they can’t find housing.”

The 50 apartments and 100 dormitories will be offered to Turning Stone employees at a rent far discounted from market rate.

1-bedroom apartment: $550 per month

2-bedroom apartment: $650 per month

3-bedroom apartment: $550 per month











People applying for hourly-wage jobs at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to those seeking positions in food service or as table game dealers.

“We’re providing ultimate convenience for employees because we’re just a couple miles away from Turning Stone and we’re going to run shuttle service every day,” said Sovocool.

When employees are hard to come by, companies can’t afford being turned down.

Sovocool explains: “It’s the same job market everybody is facing. I think we have special challenges because we are a little but remote. That’s always been a challenge for us for a commute standpoint.”

The first people can move in this fall, but the project won’t be finished. The Nation hopes to continue expanding the housing and add amenities like grocery stores and pharmacies in the years to come.

People can apply on the Oneida Nation Enterprises website.