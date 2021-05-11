‘Fair Food Fest’ offers taste of NYS Fair with added attractions this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can get yourself a taste of this year’s New York State Fair this weekend. The “Fair Food Fest” returns this weekend, now with some added attractions.

You’ll be able to enjoy Villa Pizze Fritte, Big Kahuna and Ashley Lynne Winery. There will also be rides including The Scrambler, Spinning Apples Youth Roller Coaster and more. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The event will be at the New York State Fairgrounds on Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

