Fair Grounds among NYS landmarks to be lit red to mark World AIDS Day

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State bridges and landmarks will be lit red December 1 in honor of World AIDS Day.
“World AIDS Day is a very solemn time for us to remember those we have lost to the HIV epidemic, as we raise awareness of this tireless battle that continues to this day,” said Hochul. “This year marks 40 years since the first cases were reported. Even now, despite the progress we’ve made, people living with HIV continue to feel the pain of the stigma attached to this virus, and by lighting New York’s landmarks we can take a moment to honor the 700,000 American lives that we have lost due to AIDS-related illnesses and recommit ourselves to ending the AIDS epidemic once and for all.”
The bridges and landmarks to be lit include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
Globally, over 36 million people have lost their lives due to AIDS-related illnesses.