Fair Haven Beach State Park gets renovations to parking area

Local News
FAIR HAVEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Plans have been approved to renovate and improve Fair Haven Beach State Park on Lake Ontario.

The $1.2 million REDI Resiliency Project will mitigate damage to the parking area caused by floodwaters, helping to ensure access and safety to park visitors during the busy summer season.

The West Beach lot is potholed and rutted, and during the high-water events in 2017 and 2019, major portions had to be closed due to high water.

Plans to elevate the parking lot by two feet will make the lot more resilient to future flooding and provides enhancements for adjacent natural dune creation and habitat formation.

An improved drainage system will be installed, an existing water service will be replaced, and the parking area will be repaved.

With this project, total parking capacity will increase at Fair Haven Beach State Park.

The West Beach parking area is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend.

An additional expansion of the East Beach parking area will also take place. That is expected to be finished by July 4th.

