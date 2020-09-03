Fair Inspired, Double Decker Ice Cream Sandwich

For many, the foods make the fair but with no 2020 and honoring what would have been Dairy Day, food blogger, Tara Teaspoon shows us a great recipe pairing ice cream and cookies!

INGREDIENTS

Various toppings, such as: sprinkles, cold cereal, mini chocolates and candies, crushed pretzels and jelly beans

12 soft cookies, such as chocolate chip, oatmeal or sugar cookies

½ gallon of ice cream

PREPARATION

Place the toppings you are using in shallow bowls or pie tins. Working quickly, spoon ice cream onto the bottom of 4 cookies, making the layer of ice cream about 1-inch thick. Add another cookie and top those 4 cookies with another layer of ice cream. Add the last cookies so you have 4, double-decker ice cream sandwiches. Press toppings onto the sides of the ice cream sandwiches, or roll the sandwiches in the toppings. Eat immediately or freeze to serve later

The American Dairy Association North East has lots of great information and recipes plus you can check out their virtual state fair experiences. If you’re interested in learning all about dairy you can visit AmericanDairy.com. You can also connect with them on Twitter and Facebook at AmericanDairyNE