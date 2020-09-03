Fair Inspired, Double Decker Ice Cream Sandwich

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

For many, the foods make the fair but with no 2020 and honoring what would have been Dairy Day, food blogger, Tara Teaspoon shows us a great recipe pairing ice cream and cookies!

INGREDIENTS
Various toppings, such as: sprinkles, cold cereal, mini chocolates and candies, crushed pretzels and jelly beans
12 soft cookies, such as chocolate chip, oatmeal or sugar cookies
½ gallon of ice cream

PREPARATION

  1. Place the toppings you are using in shallow bowls or pie tins.
  2. Working quickly, spoon ice cream onto the bottom of 4 cookies, making the layer of ice cream about 1-inch thick. Add another cookie and top those 4 cookies with another layer of ice cream. Add the last cookies so you have 4, double-decker ice cream sandwiches.
  3. Press toppings onto the sides of the ice cream sandwiches, or roll the sandwiches in the toppings. Eat immediately or freeze to serve later

The American Dairy Association North East has lots of great information and recipes plus you can check out their virtual state fair experiences. If you’re interested in learning all about dairy you can visit AmericanDairy.com. You can also connect with them on Twitter and Facebook at AmericanDairyNE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected