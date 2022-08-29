SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those heading out to the New York State Fair this weekend and throughout next week, there aren’t just rides, food, and attractions to enjoy — there is plenty to learn, as well.

At the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener booth in the Horticulture building, they hosted a pop-up table for the Central New York Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance.

Elizabeth Balfour, the Education Coordinator, said she has been coming to the fair since she was a kid, but this was her first time visiting while working.

“I love talking to people I love interacting,” she said, “Even though I’m called the education coordinator, I always learn more from the people I’m talking to than I teach them.”

One of the Master gardeners at the fair booth, Jim Avery, said that it made sense to bring them out because they generally get plenty of tick-related questions.

“About a quarter of our questions are always about ticks,” Avery said, “How do we get rid of them, how do we fix it, what do I do if I get one on me and that’s why they are here.”

“You don’t just find ticks out in the fields or out in the woods,” Balfour said, “They are in our backyards, leaf litter, on our paths and so we offer advice and education to people maybe just walking out to the mailbox.”