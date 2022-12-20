SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse women’s basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against UAlbany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day. Dyaisha Fair led the way with another dynamic scoring performance, as the senior guard scored 26 points, one shy of her season-high.

Graduate forward Asia Strong tied her season-high with 18 points, as her and center Dariauna Lewis both led ‘Cuse with six rebounds.

The second half was a dominant showing from Syracuse, as the Orange outscored the Great Danes, 55-30, in the last 20 minutes of the game. Syracuse has dictated the fourth quarter, outscoring its last three opponents 76-37 in the last frame of action.



The fourth quarter began with Syracuse holding a 57-52 lead over UAlbany. After both sides traded field goals to start the last frame of action, a layup from Strong with 6:51 left in the game sparked a 21-6 run that saw ‘Cuse put the game out of reach. Syracuse outscored the visitors 30-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Orange drained a pair of three’s in the run, as sophomore guard Georgia Woolley scored seven points during the 21-6 Orange rally.



Fair continued her impressive run of form against UAlbany, scoring 26 points on 10-18 shooting. She also contributed four rebounds and two assists. A native of Rochester, N.Y., Fair averaged 22.8 points in Syracuse’s 4-0 homestand.



The Orange’s physical play disrupted UAlbany’s offensive rhythm, as Syracuse recorded 16 steals compared to the Great Dane’s four. ‘Cuse was rewarded for its hustle on the defensive end, as the Orange recorded 16 fast break points, while UAlbany was held without a single fast break point.

Asia Strong became the first SU player to be awarded the team’s hard hat twice. Her 16 points off the bench, six rebounds, three assists and two steals made her more than worthy of the postgame award.



The Orange look to extend its five-game winning streak at Louisville on Thursday, Dec. 29. Tipoff at the KFC Yum! Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans can catch the game on ACC Network Extra.