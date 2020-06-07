Fairgrounds to be lit blue and gold in honor of New Yorkers fight against coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To mark the achievement of New Yorkers successfully flattening the coronavirus curve, the New York State Fairgrounds and many other landmarks across the state will be lit blue and gold Sunday night.

At his press conference Sunday, Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers have not only flattened the COVID-19 curve, but they have bent it.

To mark the achievement, the state will light up many landmarks across the state in blue and gold including the New York State Fairgrounds.

Below is a full list of the landmarks that will be lit up Sunday night:

One World Trade Center

Grand Central Terminal Bridge

Rockefeller Center

Corning Tower

Utica State Office Building

Kosciuszko Bridge

H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building

New York State Education Department Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

Olympic Ski Jumps

Olympic Center

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary,” Governor Cuomo said. “Forget flattening the curve of the virus – we bent the curve – and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers, because we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving.”

