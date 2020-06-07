Fairgrounds to be lit blue and gold in honor of New Yorkers fight against coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To mark the achievement of New Yorkers successfully flattening the coronavirus curve, the New York State Fairgrounds and many other landmarks across the state will be lit blue and gold Sunday night.
At his press conference Sunday, Governor Cuomo said New Yorkers have not only flattened the COVID-19 curve, but they have bent it.
To mark the achievement, the state will light up many landmarks across the state in blue and gold including the New York State Fairgrounds.
Below is a full list of the landmarks that will be lit up Sunday night:
- One World Trade Center
- Grand Central Terminal Bridge
- Rockefeller Center
- Corning Tower
- Utica State Office Building
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building
- New York State Education Department Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- New York State Fairgrounds
- Niagara Falls
- Olympic Ski Jumps
- Olympic Center
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge
“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary,” Governor Cuomo said. “Forget flattening the curve of the virus – we bent the curve – and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers, because we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving.”
For more information on Governor Cuomo’s press briefing from Sunday, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
