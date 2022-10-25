SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds.

On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds.

There are limited drop-off time slots, and residents must register by 4 p.m. on October 28 to sign up for the free event.

According to Sunnking, over 1,300 residents have already registered for this weekend’s event and this will be the last chance to recycle your electronics via drive-thru before the holidays.

Acceptable electronics include:

Computers

Monitors

computer accessories such as mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers

Cables and all IT accessories such as hard drives, SD cards, memory cards, etc.

Computer power supplies

Printers

Gaming devices

Network devices

Scanners

Circuit boards

GPS units

Wires and cables

Fitness trackers/smartwatches

Power tools

Cell phones

Tablets

Cameras

MP3 players

PDA’s

Servers

Network related equipment

Panelboard

Ultrasound equipment

IV pumps

Defibrillators

Anesthesia units

TV’s

Hi-Fi speakers

Video players

Game consoles

DJ equipment

Copiers and fax machines

Phone systems

Security equipment

Answering machines

Sunnking has not committed to any large-scale drop-off events in 2023 due to new state regulations. However, they will make all drop-offs at their partner sites free starting November 1. To look for a local location, click here.

“The new regulations state that nobody can pay anything for electronics recycling, not consumers, not sites: the manufacturer has to cover the costs,” said Adam Shine, President of Sunnking. “We’re excited to make more sites available for free, but with access to a more significant number of drop-off locations, is there still going to be a need for large-scale events like we’ve done in the past? We’re going to have to see the reaction.”