Fairmount Community Library Offering Virtual Programming For All

The Fairmount Community Library is making every effort to help residents amid COVID-19. With high demand for online programming, the library has adapted to offer a wide variety of virtual activities, take-home kids and educational videos for patrons of all ages. And just in time for their next event, the library has come up with an engaging way to encourage everyone to participate.

While the library is open under new guidelines, they wanted to create a safe and helpful environment in person and beyond.

The Fairmount Community Library is located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse. They also offer a slew of online programming at Fairmountlibrary.org.