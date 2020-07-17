Fairmount Community Library Offering Virtual Programming For All

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Fairmount Community Library is making every effort to help residents amid COVID-19. With high demand for online programming, the library has adapted to offer a wide variety of virtual activities, take-home kids and educational videos for patrons of all ages. And just in time for their next event, the library has come up with an engaging way to encourage everyone to participate.

While the library is open under new guidelines, they wanted to create a safe and helpful environment in person and beyond.

The Fairmount Community Library is located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse. They also offer a slew of online programming at Fairmountlibrary.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected