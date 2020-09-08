Fall Fun at the Fairmount Community Library

Libraries across Central New York are working to help patrons during the pandemic. Whether you can stop into your local library or maybe you’d like to try something virtually, libraries are equipped with everyone in mind.

The Fairmount Community Library offers a variety of activities and events for everyone of all ages this fall. To learn about their new programming, visit them at FairmountLibrary.org.

