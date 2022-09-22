SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Storms depart but cool air arrives. Details below.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

A cold front moving through Central New York late last night signaled a big change for the end of the week as cooler, autumnal air settles in.

The arrival of this air on Thursday (the first day of Fall) is heralded by a gusty northwest wind along with some lake effect rain showers. Temperatures recovered into the mid 60s during the morning but with more clouds and showers around in the afternoon it is likely we’ll drop into the 50s before the sun sets. A northwest breezy makes it feel cooler.

FRIDAY:

Even cooler weather is expected for Friday. While there may be a few lingering lake effect showers in the morning there will also be some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures won’t get out of the 50s! If that happens it will be the first time since April 30th that has happened.

The weather is looking cool but dry for the walk to the Dome for the Syracuse-Virginia game.

THIS WEEKEND:

It looks like a split decision on the weather for the final weekend of September.

High pressure is still in control of our weather Saturday. This looks to be our sunniest day of the weekend and dry too with this high around.

After a chilly start (some outlying areas drop into the 30s!) we should warm back into the mid 60s by afternoon.

Unfortunately for us, low pressure is moving east from the Great Lakes and will spread clouds our way starting Saturday night with showers likely to arrive by midday Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates!