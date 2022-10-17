SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a pleasant weekend across Central New York, cooler air is building in through midweek, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below.

TONIGHT:

The weather remains quiet the rest of the night with the shower threat over. In fact, with some breaks in the clouds it ends up chilly. The low temperature in Syracuse dops into the upper, perhaps mid-30s. In outlying areas, it will be cool with patchy frost. Frost is most likely in areas where the growing season has already ended.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday Central New York is between a cold front (to our east over the Atlantic Ocean) and a pocket of chilly air (to our west over the Great Lakes) so rain chances for us look lower than Monday. Yes, cooler air aloft will mean some lake effect showers, but southwesterly winds keep the majority of them away from the Syracuse area and much of CNY.

It appears temperatures just cross into the low 50s Tuesday so the best chances for any snow/graupel mixing in mainly occurs over higher elevations.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s primarily dry once again Tuesday night with just a rain/snow shower or two possible as most lake effect rain and snow stays well west and north of CNY for the most part.

Lows drop into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The coolest air aloft is moving overhead Wednesday leading to more numerous showers developing across Central New York compared to Tuesday. Temperatures spend most of the day in the 40s so over the hilltops there likely will be some snowflakes and or a bit of graupel (snow pellets).

Thankfully, this midweek chill does not stick. There are strong signs the coolest air is pulls out by late week and we could very well be close to 70 degrees again this weekend!