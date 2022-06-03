SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of meteorological summer, but we’re feeling a little more like early September instead.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

After a mainly sunny and seasonable afternoon, the evening over Central New York looks great! Skies turn out mainly clear and the breeze dies down. However, because the air over us is dry, temperatures drop quickly after the sun sets. If you are headed to the Taste of Syracuse and you plan on being there late in the evening, we would suggest having a light fleece handy as temperatures make it into the upper 50s 10 or 11 pm.

It is a seasonably cool overnight for all of Central New York with temperatures ending up in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE:

A lot is going on for the first unofficial weekend of summer in Syracuse and CNY like Paige’s Butterfly 5K run/walk, Taste of Syracuse, and the Paul McCartney concert just to name a few. Soo…how’s the weather looking for all the weekend outdoor activities? It’s great as long as you don’t mind it being a bit cool.

After a cold front passes through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass settles in and we end up with a good deal of sun on Saturday. Highs only rise to the 60s to start the weekend. In addition, a gusty northwest wind will put an extra chill in the air, especially if you are out of the sun. For some it ends up feeling more like September.

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder and highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine and less wind.

That’s not exactly most people’s ideal pool weather, but both weekend evenings look good for bonfires! Keep the jacket/fleece handy for the evenings. Enjoy!