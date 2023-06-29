SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview announced that Falling in Reverse’s concert originally scheduled for tomorrow, June 30, has been postponed due to concerns over the air quality in the Syracuse area.

Sept. 12 is the current makeup date for the concert, and all tickets for the original date will be honored for September’s performance.

People who purchased tickets, but are unable to attend the new show date can request a refund up until July 6.

Falling in Reverse was making a stop in Syracuse as a part of its tour called “The Popular Monstour,” which is a play on the name of their song, “Popular Monster.”