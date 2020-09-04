Fallout from SUNY Oneonta COVID-19 outbreak being felt in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta’s decision to switch to online learning after more than 500 students tested positive to COVID-19 this week.

In the daily report of COVID-19 data to the news media, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says some of the 13 new positive cases in the county are SUNY Oneonta students returning from campus.

Picente is asking that any student, staff, or faculty member returning to Oneida County quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“Our county case numbers and hospitalizations have hit all-time lows, and as students return to our colleges, high schools, middle schools and elementary schools, we cannot afford to become complacent. Only by working together to make intelligent, responsible decisions will we keep this community safe and on the path to recovery,” Picente said.

Oneida County currently has 54 active cases and just two residents hospitalized.

Cayuga County Public Health Director, Kathleen Cuddy, is asking anyone who attended classes or worked at the Oneonta campus and who is now back in Cayuga County to contact the health department.

In a news release Friday afternoon the health department said “To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and in an effort to keep our community as a whole safe, the health department would like to offer supplemental screening and education to what was received on campus.”

You can contact the Cayuga County Health Department at 315-253-1560.

In Cayuga’s bi-weekly COVID report, the department reported no new cases there in the past three days.

