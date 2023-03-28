SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the Syracuse City School District on Monday, March 27, after getting a complaint about a suspicious powder that was sent to the school.

SPD arrived at the Syracuse City School District Office located at 725 Harrison Street around 3:23 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they met with school officials who told them that someone had mailed a suspicious package to the school office with a white-powder substance inside.

Officers investigated the suspicious substance along with the Syracuse Fire Department Hazmat Team, and determined the substance to be harmless.

According to Lieutenant Malinowski, there were no injuries reported and the investigation is active and ongoing.