(WSYR-TV) — Ed Menkin had many high-profile cases over the years including the first Robert Neulander trial, but Thursday, NewsChannel 9 learned that the famed local attorney has died.

His daughter posting the news of his passing on Facebook.

It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I share the passing of my Dad Ed Menkin. Our hearts are heavy today. He touched so many lives and helped so many people and he was fond of saying so and so was the greatest. No Dad, you were the Greatest and I will miss you and think of you every day. Ed’s daughter Sara

Menkin was an accomplished author, and adjunct professor for his alma mater Syracuse University. Services have not yet been announced.