Familiar leaders named presidents for SUNY ESF and Upstate Medical University

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY’s Board of Trustees approved new presidents for both of Syracuse’s SUNY institutions at a virtual meeting based in Albany on Wednesday.

Joanie Mahoney, the former Onondaga County Executive, has been named the next president of SUNY ESF. 

Mahoney resigned from her leadership position in county government in 2018 to become the chief operating officer at SUNY ESF.

Dr. Mantosh Dewan, the current interim president of Upstate Medical University, will get the job permanently. He’s worked on campus since 1979 and has been the interim president since 2018.

Dewan was praised by Chancellor Malatras for his leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, as Upstate has become a leader in local testing options, community infection control, vaccine development and developing saliva-based pool testing.

Upstate Medical University is the largest employer in Onondaga County.

