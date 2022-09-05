EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As families prepare for the new school year, many are still getting some last-minute shopping done. Thanks to inflation, they’re spending much more than usual.

Everything can be expensive this year, from new clothes…

“We had to get some last-minute shirts. They were looking in the make-up aisle, ’cause they want to try and do a little bit of makeup,” says a local mom shopping at Target in Fayetteville.

…to new school supplies.

“I got mechanical pencils, I got a binder, and stuff like that, and just like colored pencils in case I need them or something,” says a Staples shopper, heading back to school on Tuesday.

The National Retail Federation estimates that an average household will spend $864.00 on school supplies this year. Many parents find one supply to be extremely expensive.

“I mean, those calculators cost a lot of money too now for the high schoolers,” says a grandfather of four, shopping for his grandkids at Staples in East Syracuse.

“These are like, those special graphing ones, where they go into like algebra and the higher levels,” says another Target shopper.

But the shoppers we talk to say it all depends on what you’re looking for and where you’re shopping.

“Like here, I feel like the notebooks and the folders are a little bit cheaper, but Walmart the binders are a little bit cheaper — so it just kind of depends on what you’re getting,” say some Staples shoppers.

Shoppers at Target say it was cheaper at Walmart, while other shoppers at Staples said they went there because it was less crowded and they could get everything in one place.

If you still need to get more school supplies, Consumer Reports say to wait and ask the teachers which items are needed right away and buy the remaining supplies later.

For more tips on back-to-school shopping, click here.