Families getting their 12-15 year olds vaccinated are doing so to “enjoy their summer”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With vaccinations getting approved for children 12 and older, parents across the area are taking their kids to vaccination appointments.

Families are telling NewsChannel 9, they are doing this because they want to enjoy their summer.

This age group was eligible to get the shots earlier this week, so parents jumped at the chance. Some say their kids were bugging them to get it.

Newschannel 9’s Callihan Marshall spoke with Lundy Langstaff, a 13-year-old from Baldwinsville, who just wants to get back to normal. So, she had her guardian take her to New York State Fairgrounds to receive a vaccine.

“I love theatre and we haven’t been able to do much of that this year since covid’s happened and singing hasn’t been travelling by the way it spread, so I’m excited to do that again because I have a lot of theatre camps happening this summer,” Langstaff said.

There are thousands of appointments available here at the fairgrounds through the end of the month!

You can schedule an appointment here.