Families honor the fallen at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many Memorial Day parades and ceremonies were canceled by COVID-19, but it didn’t stop people from honoring the fallen at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

“People are making sacrifices every day who are still dying on the battlefields. 18, 19-year-olds never enjoyed this freedom here but we certainly get to enjoy it because they sacrificed for us,” said Richard Duffy, retired Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army.

Duffy comes from a military lineage. Watching his father and brother serve inspired him to join the Army, and every memorial day he makes sure the fallen are not forgotten.

This Memorial Day may look different but the message is the same.

Dozens of families are honoring loved ones at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Hear from vets tonight about why this day is so important for our country, knowing freedom is never free #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/ki7c1M5JjB — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) May 25, 2020

“They die so that we may be free here,” said Duffy. “Those who threaten our freedom, they’ve kept at bay.”

Their courage is why Air Force veteran Jim Doowd made the half-mile walk by himself to the cemetery. “There’s a fellow buried right down here that was killed on pearl harbor day,” he said.

Doowd was only in sixth grade at the time. A few years later he’d be drafted, standing with brave servicemen and women who gave it all so we could have it all.

“It’s our job to remind people why we have freedoms and why it’s important to stand up for them,” said Duffy.

Reminding each generation to come that even though we don’t know them, we owe them.

“Remember today our veterans who have passed and the ones who continue through the suffering they bring back from the battlefield, who suffer PTSD and who unfortunately take their lives,” said Duffy.

Honor those who have served and are serving because our freedom is never free.

