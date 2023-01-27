SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was standing room only, as the community came together to remember 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.

“She would ask me, pastor how can I help my peers because they go through depression and I don’t know what to do and I would simply tell her with love,” said Liliana Perez, the family’s pastor.

In a special presentation, her purple casket, which was her favorite color, was adorned with a crown. Brexi loved to dance and her dance team performed the last routine Brexi learned and performed with them in December.

Many people spoke about the impact her life and death are having in Syracuse and beyond. Police Chief Joe Cecile shared what he hopes her impact will be.

“I hope she becomes the name behind some reduction in gun violence, some people putting down the guns, some folks telling us where the guns are, who’s toting them, where the community guns are. So we can work in partnership.” Joe Cecile, Syracuse Police Chief

After the service, the procession with her family following behind crossed over the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Martin Luther King East, passing the store she bought the milk, her home and the growing memorial for her.

“We’ll miss you Brexi. Forever in our hearts. We love you. Thank you,” said Brexi’s mother Brenlee Ortiz.