1 person displaced Thanksgiving morning after apartment fire on Tipperary Hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was displaced from their home Thanksgiving morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Avery Ave. around 5 a.m. Thursday for reports of a fire.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds said one person was displaced as a result of the fire, but luckily no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross says they are providing assistance to the person that was displaced by the fire.