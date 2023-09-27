EASTWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick, tells NewsChannel 9 a child is dead, and a man and woman are in serious condition after they were found unconscious in a running car around 9 a.m. on Wednesday,

They were found in the parking lot of Grant Village Apartments, 117 Edtim Road, off Grant Boulevard in Syracuse’s Eastwood Neighborhood, by the Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse Fire Department after a dispatched call.

The woman and child were taken to University Hospital, and the man to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, the female toddler was pronounced dead at University Hospital. The adult victims remain unconscious and in serious condition,” said Syracuse Police Sergeant, Thomas Blake.

Fitzpatrick says Syracuse Police are investigating the family’s housing situation.

He added that this appears to be a tragic accident.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.