Family Friendly “Halloween At The Park” Drive-thru

To celebrate the upcoming Halloween season, Onondaga County and Galaxy Media has created Halloween At The Park, a family friendly drive-thru during the month of October.

The socially distant event is from the creators of Light On The Lake, Fright Nights and Lights on Jacob Lane. Galaxy Media COO Carrie Wojtaszek says the 31 day event is meant for the littlest kids to have fun during Halloween while also being safe.

Halloween At The Park is happening every night in October from 7pm to 10pm at Jamesville Beach. Tickets are $10 per car Sunday through Thursday, and $15 Friday and Saturday. Remember, you must get them in advance as they won’t be available night-of.

You can buy tickets and learn more by visiting HalloweenAtThePark.com.