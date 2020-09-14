Family Friendly “Halloween At The Park” Drive-thru

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

To celebrate the upcoming Halloween season, Onondaga County and Galaxy Media has created Halloween At The Park, a family friendly drive-thru during the month of October.

The socially distant event is from the creators of Light On The Lake, Fright Nights and Lights on Jacob Lane. Galaxy Media COO Carrie Wojtaszek says the 31 day event is meant for the littlest kids to have fun during Halloween while also being safe.

Halloween At The Park is happening every night in October from 7pm to 10pm at Jamesville Beach. Tickets are $10 per car Sunday through Thursday, and $15 Friday and Saturday. Remember, you must get them in advance as they won’t be available night-of.

You can buy tickets and learn more by visiting HalloweenAtThePark.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected