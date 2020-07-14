Family, friends gather to remember Utica teen who was murdered 1-year ago

(WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday night, friends and family will gather to remember Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old Utica teen who was killed one year ago.

A public candle light vigil will be held at the Roscoe Conkling Park on the corner of Oneida Street and the Memorial Parkway at 8:30 p.m.

Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wear pink, which was Bianca’s favorite color.

Bianca’s brutal murder has sparked change to social media account user safety after pictures of her body were posted to various online accounts after her death.

Brandon Clark from Cicero has pled guilty to killing Bianca. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 28.