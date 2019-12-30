SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for something to do with the family this New Year’s Eve, Syracuse has plenty to offer.
If you don’t want to stay up all night on the dance floor, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has “Noon Year’s Eve.” The special celebration is aimed at giving kids a fun party filled with dancing, a parade and a ball drop at noon.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Destiny USA will host its Magical New Year’s Eve. This family-friendly celebration is in the canyon area, with a free magic show at 8 p.m.
The Embassy Suites by the mall is also supposed to host a fireworks extravaganza.
Family fun New Year's Eve events around Syracuse
