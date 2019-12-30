Family fun New Year’s Eve events around Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for something to do with the family this New Year’s Eve, Syracuse has plenty to offer.

If you don’t want to stay up all night on the dance floor, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has “Noon Year’s Eve.” The special celebration is aimed at giving kids a fun party filled with dancing, a parade and a ball drop at noon. 

Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Destiny USA will host its Magical New Year’s Eve. This family-friendly celebration is in the canyon area, with a free magic show at 8 p.m.

The Embassy Suites by the mall is also supposed to host a fireworks extravaganza.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected