Family Healthcast: More COVID-19 vaccine doses going to local pharmacies

(WSYR-TV) — More coronavirus vaccines are coming to your local pharmacy. A federal program is now delivering doses directly to drug stores and grocery store pharmacies.

CVS and Rite Aid, among others, will be giving shots at limited locations to eligible people based on state guidelines.

The program will start small but, over time, will expand to 40,000 drug stores and grocery store pharmacies.

The news comes as President Joe Biden said his administration had secured enough doses to vaccine every American adult. But, that will probably be at least the summer before it happens.

Now, we have a question from someone who is getting their second dose next week:

“I sailed through the first dose with hardly any side effects, just a sore arm but am expecting the worse from the second shot. Why does number two hit people harder?”

At least a third of people in clinical trials with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines ended up with symptoms such as headaches and fatigue.

Fever and chills are less common.

Dose number two is more likely to pack a punch — in large part because the effects of the second shot build on the first.

A local internist explained it this way:

You’re awakened in the night by a loud noise. You panic, suspecting an intruder. No one is there, but it got your attention. That’s what your immune system does after the first shot.

A few weeks later, the sound of breaking glass is an intruder in your house. That’s the second shot.

The immune system recognizes the onslaught and starts to take it even more seriously. The side effects are a sign that the immune system is solidifying its defenses against the coronavirus.

What if you don’t have side effects? Does it mean the vaccine isn’t working?

Infectious disease doctors say don’t worry, as our bodies churn through new information, some people’s immune systems are louder than others.

But, the quiet ones are still hard at work.