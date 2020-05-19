Family Healthcast: Should you be taking Hydroxychloroquine?

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the coronavirus headline everyone’s talking about, so we are going to dig deeper into the medication that President Donald Trump revealed he has been taking for more than a week.

The medicine is Hydroxychloroquine and the president said he has been taking one pill a day as a preventive measure.

The question is: What exactly is Hydroxychloroquine? It is a prescription medicine that was approved decades ago to treat malaria. It is also used to treat autoimmune diseases like Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus.

Another question: Why is it being given to coronavirus patients? Early studies suggested that the drug could block coronavirus from attacking cells.

In late March, the FDA granted emergency approval to allow hospitals to use the drug to treat coronavirus patients who would not otherwise qualify for a clinical trial.

But, when the drug was given to the patients in the hospital, there were serious side effects. And last month, the FDA issued a safety warning about the drug, noting that it could cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythm and a significant risk of death.

Many doctors have stopped using Hydroxychloroquine, citing studies that show it doesn’t work for COVID-19.

Can the drug protect you from catching the virus? There is no evidence that it can prevent coronavirus. However, researchers are testing the drug in people who live with coronavirus patients to see whether it can protect them.

If I can get Hydroxychloroquine, should I take it? It’s a prescription medicine and should only be taken after consulting your doctor, who knows your medical history.

If it’s being sold on the street or on the internet, it may be fake or unsafe.

With no treatment and no vaccine for coronavirus, we all want to do whatever we can to stay healthy. And there are things that have been proven to work.

Wear a mask when you’re out in public, keep your distance and wash your hands frequently.