Family Healthcast: Those who got the Pfizer shot might be more protected than studies previously showed

(WSYR-TV) — Millions of Americans have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we’re learning those who got the Pfizer shot might be even more protected than studies showed.

Early findings from the U.K.’s vaccination program show that the first dose reduced the risk of COVID-19 by 65% in younger adults and 64% in people over 80-years-old.

The data showed that after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the protection rose to between 79% and 84%. That’s lower than the drug companies clinical trials showed.

But, U.K. officials said it is still a significant boost to immunize the population.

Now, we have a question about the vaccines for people who’ve already had COVID-19.

“I had coronavirus in January and qualify for the vaccine starting next week. Should I take it?”

It’s a good question and here’s what the medical experts who advise the CDC recommend for people who’ve had COVID-19.

You can get the vaccine as long as you have recovered. Those in high-risk groups should not put off vaccination, regardless of whether they have had COVID-19. The only exception would be if you were in the hospital and were treated with convalescent plasma or antibodies.

In that case, it is recommended that you wait three months to get the vaccine.

As for getting natural immunity, the CDC said research in healthcare workers found that those who have had COVID-19 appeared to be protected from re-infections for about five to six months.

The protection from the South African strain of the virus does not appear to be nearly as strong. But, just a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was far more protective than natural immunity from catching the dangerous variant.

While the medical experts say to get the vaccine even if you’ve had COVID-19, supplies are limited if you’re in a low-risk group and you might have to wait.