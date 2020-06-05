Family Healthcast: What is the safest way to hug right now?

(WSYR-TV) — Have you talked with family and friends about what you miss most from your life before coronavirus? One of the most common things is hugs.

The New York Times asked scientists who study airborne viruses if there is such a thing as a safe hug right now and this is what they had to say.

They all agreed the safest thing to do would be to avoid hugs. But, if you need one, here is what you should do:

Hug outdoors

Wear a mask

Don’t talk or cough

Make it quick

Wash your hands

Try not to cry

The virus can be in your tears and runny nose. If done right, the risk of exposure during a brief hug can be surprisingly low.

Here’s what the lead experts in disease transmission say are the three safest ways to hug right now:

Turn your faces in opposite directions

Let children hug you around your knees or waist; the adult should look away as to not breathe down on the child

Grandparents are at a higher risk, so a kiss on the back of the head is the safest; it is best to kiss through a mask

One of the experts said holding your breath lowers the risk of a hug. All of this might seem like a lot of trouble, but the benefits are huge.

One of the scientists who was interviewed by the New York Times said “affectionate touch is how our bodies communicate to one another that we are safe, that we are loved and that we are not alone.”

And right now, we all need some of that.