Family Healthcast: When to know if your child needs a COVID-19 test

(WSYR-TV) — We’re learning more about President Biden’s plans to fight COVID-19 and they include significant funding for testing.

The new administration wants to greatly expand testing of asymptomatic people so that schools and businesses can safely reopen.

So, we have a question about this from a parent of an elementary school student:

“How do I know if my child needs a COVID test?”

There are four main reasons why a child might need to be tested:

1. They have symptoms

Pediatricians say that, even with mild symptoms like a runny nose and sore throat, it is a good idea to get a test and stay home.

Many children with mild symptoms and no exposure end up being positive and can spread it to others.

2. They have been exposed

Being exposed to COVID-19 means coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive. This is defined as 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person or direct contact, including hugging or kissing.

The other two reasons include:

Their school, day care or a hospital requires them to be tested

They need it as a precaution before and after traveling

New York State requires a test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning home.

Our local pediatricians said their officers are doing COVID-19 testing and should be the first place that you turn to.