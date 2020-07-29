Family Healthcast: Young people should wear masks, social distance to protect vulnerable population

(WSYR-TV) — The highest ranking official in the White House to get coronavirus might have caught it from his daughter.

The news about National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien came from the president’s economic advisor who didn’t give any more details.

And it is part of a trend that’s being seen in coronavirus hot spots across the country: young people bringing home the virus to their parents and grandparents.

Individuals in their 20s and 30s make up a large percentage of cases in the latest surge of COVID-19, but they’re not the ones pushing up the death rate.

Younger people are also much more likely to have no symptoms when they become infected. Evidence is growing that young people who work outside the home or who surged into bars and restaurants are infecting their more vulnerable elders, especially family members.

A record 64 million people, about 20 percent of the population, lives in homes with at least two adult generations or grandparents and grandchildren under 25, according to a survey done in 2016.

The number is likely higher now that the pandemic and its accompanying economic hardship as some younger adults were forced to live back with their parents.

The bottom line, as we just reached 150,000 deaths from coronavirus, is that young people need to be wearing masks and social distancing to protect people who are vulnerable, like their parents and grandparents.