SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– James Bennett of Canastota was 78-years-old when he passed away in Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on March 10, 2022.

He was placed in the facility as his health started to deteriorate, experiencing memory loss and confusion, but his brother Richard Bennett says he knew he was at the facility and that he didn’t want to be.

“Every time my brother called him he would say, ‘get me out of here, I don’t like it here,’ and things got worse,” Richard Bennett said.

Bennett said his family tried to get James transferred to another facility on multiple occasions but claims Van Duyn wouldn’t fill out the proper paperwork to allow the transfer to go through.

Due to COVID-19, the family couldn’t go visit James in person so they had to rely on phone calls to the facilities staff.

“You can’t get an answer, they won’t tell you nothing, absolutely nothing,” Bennett said. “You call they don’t, they won’t answer the phone. You leave messages and messages they don’t, won’t call.”

Bennett said his family wasn’t even notified when his brother was put on morphine. When they asked Van Duyn the reasoning the only information they provided was that he had a pain in his rib, prompting his family members to go see James for themselves.

“When the step-son and the grandchildren went to see him March 8, he’s laying in bed, laying on his own feces. He hadn’t been shaved in two weeks, they had to shave him. They had to clean him up, they had to change his gown. I mean, what kind of a place is that?” RICHARD BENNETT, BROTHER OF LATE JAMES BENNETT

Just three days after being put on morphine and two days after his family visited, James passed away. The death certificate stated it was because of his heart, but the only conditions Van Duyn notified the family of were a pain in his rib and coming down with COVID-19. And the issues didn’t stop after his death.

“After he died March 10, we didn’t get the phone back, we didn’t get the wallet back, he had credit cards in the wallet, and we didn’t get his watch or his eyeglasses,” Bennett said.

When Bennett inquired about the missing items, Van Duyn said they were lost and then stopped answering his calls. A similar situation unfolded when Bennett tried to obtain a copy of his brother’s medical records.

At first, Van Duyn said they would be able to send him the records after he filled out some paperwork, got it notarized, and then sent in a $20 payment. While talking with the facility, they inquired why he was seeking the paperwork, and he outlined the concerns he also shared with NewsChannel 9. Just three days after receiving the initial letter to send in the deposit for the documents, Bennett received another letter in the mail stating he could no longer receive the medical records.

“So, somebody got to her and it’s ridiculous and I don’t understand why Medicaid doesn’t stop paying them and shut that place right down, because there’s too many problems, they’re covering up something there and it’s just not right,” RICHARD BENNETT, BROTHER OF LATE JAMES BENNETT

NewsChannel 9 brought these concerns right to Van Duyn. The facility responded in a statement saying:

“James Bennett’s stepson was his healthcare agent during his time at Van Duyn. Another relative, who was not noted as a contact and had no role in Mr. Bennett’s care, was interviewed for this story. However, the facility must respect HIPAA laws and only discuss patients with their designated healthcare agent. We strive to do our very best by every patient, and we take concerns regarding quality of care very seriously. Van Duyn responds to the residents and their designated representatives, to address complaints or concerns. We did not receive any grievances during Mr. Bennett’s extended stay, and have no record of any concerns related to care. Multiple requests for transfers were completed by the facility, however, the requested facilities declined to accept the transfer. In regards to missing personal belongings of Mr. Bennett, his healthcare agent has stated that these items have no monetary value, and has not filed a reimbursement request. If Mr. Bennett’s healthcare agent chooses to file one, then we fully intend to promptly provide reimbursement.“ Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

“It just don’t add up, it don’t add up and you know it’s hard,” Bennett said. “You know just the wondering of what he went through, and he couldn’t get to us, he couldn’t call us.”

Bennett did file a formal complaint with the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Attorney General’s office who recently launched an investigation into Van Duyn.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to both departments and heard back from the NYS DOH.

They released a statement to us reading: