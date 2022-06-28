(WSYR-TV) — A Jamesville family is looking for a 16-year-old girl whom they say ran away on June 18.

Mahoniss (Mani) Graham was last seen at her home on Odell Place between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the 18th.

Mani is 5’7”, 175 pounds with brown and red hair that is braided. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, sweatpants and blue and white sneakers.

If you have any information on Mani’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Detective Renshaw at 315.766.6354, or Sgt. Kate Loveland at 315.800.9635. You can also email helpfind.mahoniss@gmail.com.