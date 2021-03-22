Family of 103-year-old Hazel Waugh found, pictures returned

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family member of a 103-year-old woman who kept hundreds of keepsakes in her home has been found.

Last month, a Syracuse man found an interesting surprise when he moved into his new home. Derek Pollastro was moving in when he found a box, he just hasn’t been able to leave alone. Inside, a lifetime worth of memories for a woman he never met.

Hazel “Lee” Church Waugh died on July 28, 2010. Since then, her house has been bought and sold a few times. Pollastro was surprised to find photos, newspaper clippings, and birthday cards she saved over the years.

Some of the photos date back to the 1930s.

“I just don’t have the heart to throw it out,” Pollastro said. “I would love to find a relative or at least someone close to her that would cherish this.”

The story was shared across the country.

Dozens of people reached out through phone calls and emails trying to find someone who knew Waugh.

Sunday, Derek found a relative to pass the items along to.

Tonight on NewsChannel 9 beginning at 5 p.m., we will show you the emotional reunion of family and photos.