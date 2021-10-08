Family of late Dr. Adeline Fagan selling apple & pumpkin bread at LaFayette Apple Fest to raise money for her scholarship

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the LaFayette Apple Festival will offer a feeling of normal for people who attend the event this weekend. But for the first time, the Fagan Family will be missing a member.

Dr. Adeline Fagan died last September from coronavirus. The LaFayette native caught the virus while working in a Texas hospital as a medical resident.

Her family created a scholarship in her memory for future students of her alma mater, the University at Buffalo.

To raise money for the scholarship, the Fagan Family has made more than 2,000 pumpkin and apple breads to sell at this weekend’s Apple Festival in LaFayette.

Each loaf costs $5. For $50, they’ll give you five loaves. People can also donate online through the UB website.

The LaFayette Apple Festival runs Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.