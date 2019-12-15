Family of Officer killed in Arkansas escorted home to Central Square by CNY law enforcement procession

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A silent procession of law enforcement escorted the family of a slain police officer home to Central Square Saturday night.

Even though Officer Stephen Carr served more than 1,200 miles away in Fayetteville, Arkansas, his Central New York brothers in blue came to show support and escort his Aunt Tracy and Uncle Brian home.

New York State Troopers, Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies and several other agencies participated in the escort. their entire neighborhood also putting up blue lights to show support.

Officer Carr was shot and killed on December 7 while sitting in a squad car outside a police station. Police described the attack as an “ambush.”

His funeral Thursday was attended by his thousands including fellow officers, friends, and family.

New surveillance video released by Fayetteville Police this week showed the suspect opening fire at Carr’s patrol car. The suspect was then shot and killed by responding officers.