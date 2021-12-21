Family of six displaced after fire in the City of Syracuse Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after midnight Tuesday morning the Syracuse Police department responded to a house fire at 119 Merrell Road, between Bellevue Ave and Huntington Road.

It was later determined that all occupants of the home were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival, officials said.

It took around 20 minutes for crews to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries reported, but significant smoke and fire damage.

Officials said the family was not able to preoccupy the home and the local chapter of the American Red Cross will assist the family with temporary shelter and other needs.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.