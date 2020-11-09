Family of three inspired by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sharing the 2020 presidential spotlight with President-elect Joe Biden is California Senator Kamala Harris, who is making history in multiple ways. When Harris takes office in January, she will become the first woman, first Black person and first American of South Asian descent to hold the office of vice president in the United States.

Saturday marked a historic moment across the United States and in the King household in Central New York. The Syracuse family says it’s a memory they will hold onto forever.

“It seemed like a weight lifted off of our house because just like everyone else, we were waiting, anticipating,” explained Yolanda King, the mother of the family.

Saturday afternoon, Yolanda King and her two daughters, Shania and Amari, were home together watching the news unfold.

During Biden and Harris’ celebratory address to the country Saturday night, the vice president-elect explained, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Six-year-old Amari expressed how happy she feels, “she looks like me and girls rule the world.”

She inspires me to chase my dreams. To know to never give up. It may be hard. It may be challenging but keep going, press on and you’ll be successful one day. Shania Edwards, Daughter

The possibilities mother Yolanda knows her daughters can see clearer now than ever before as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris heads to the White House.

“I try to teach my children to embrace change because, you know, some people are fearful of change, they run away from change, and I always try to tell my children to embrace change because with change there’s possibility. There’s hope,” Yolanda said.