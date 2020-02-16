Family on quarantined cruise one step closer to coming home to Central New York

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse have been making the best of things while being stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined because of the coronavirus.

“I mean you know we’ve been comfortable and you know we’ve been having fun, but okay, it’s over now, enough is enough…it’s time to go home,” Cheryl and Paul said.

NewsChannel 9 has been in touch with the Molesky family since the beginning of the quarantine. The Diamond Princess has been docked at the Yokohama port since February 3.

The two couples, Cheryl and Paul of Syracuse, and Cindy and Pete of Rome, are one step closer to returning to the United States, but before that happens, they’ll need to overcome a few more obstacles.





On Thursday, February 19, Cheryl and Paul tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Their results were supposed to come back within 2 to 3 days, but as of Sunday morning, they have not heard anything, but they say no news is good news.

“Last night, the captain said the people who were getting off and going to the hospital were notified. So, hopefully that means we had a negative result and we will be on the plane to the United States today,” they said.

This letter from the U.S. Embassy Tokyo was sent to all United States passengers aboard on February 15, notifying them of the U.S. government’s decision to give all U.S. passengers the opportunity to disembark and return to the States.

The Moleskys are hoping to take full advantage of that opportunity.

If their tests come back negative and they pass the symptoms screening once they’re off the ship, the Moleskys will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and potentially transferred to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for another 14-day quarantine.

Even though the Moleskys didn’t want their trip around Japan to end like this, they’re anxious to return home healthy and safe.

“I just think it would be safer if we come home and come back to visit,” said Cheryl and Paul.

“Just getting a little anxious to get home and get started on our artwork that we were planning from this experience. And we’re excited to see our family but I guess this adventure continues for another two weeks at least,” they said.

Through it all, they’ve remained positive. They even said if they knew what they knew now, they still wouldn’t go back and change it.

“No. If I knew what we knew now, if we were gonna sit here for this period of time, I would definitely still do it. It’s been a really remarkable experience,” Cheryl said.

We’ll continue to stay in touch with the family and provide any updates as they come.

