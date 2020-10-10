Family protests man’s death in shootout with Syracuse Police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Smith was the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 4 during an exchange of gunfire with Syracuse Police.

Protestors and Smith’s family members continue to demand answers from the police department about his death.

They were outside of Syracuse Police Headquarters on Friday night, criticizing the police department’s handling of the encounter and demanding more information.

Smith was killed after Syracuse Police responded to the Sunoco Station at the corner of James Street and North State Street, where they encountered the 33-year-old, who police said was armed.

The case is still under investigation.