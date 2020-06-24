Family rescued after getting lost near Tinker Falls

(WSYR-TV) — A mom and her three young children, plus the family dog, were rescued after getting lost near Tinker Falls.

DEC forest rangers were called when the family didn’t return on time last Tuesday. They were able to get in contact with the woman and learned the group veered from the marked trail onto a former logging trail.

Two forest rangers worked with the woman’s husband to find the group lost in the woods. They were found just across the county line in the Town of Fabius.

They were brought safely out of the woods a few hours later.