Family seeking closure after Tammy Mahoney disappeared 40 years ago Saturday

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been almost 40 years since 19-year-old Tammy Mahoney disappeared. On Friday, the FBI said they’re still looking for leads and are asking for the public’s help.

Photos of Tammy Mahoney

“We hope and pray that we will someday be able to bury her and have a place where we can say our prayers and leave flowers, and we are so appreciative of what the investigation and law enforcement has done to keep this case alive,” Sinuk said.

Tammy was last seen on Route 46 in Oneida. There have been possible new leads in the last few years, but still no arrests. Saturday will be exactly 40 years she’s been missing.